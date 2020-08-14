DC cancels Teen Titans, Young Justice, Suicide Squad, Hawkman, and more

Following the cancellations of Batgirl, Batman and The Outsiders, and Justice League Odyssey in October, more DC titles are scheduled to get the ax in November. DC's just-released November solicitations reveal that Teen Titans, Young Justice, Suicide Squad, Hawkman, and John Constantine: Hellblazer are all ending in November – with a cryptic message about Aquaman that makes the title's fate questionable. The Batman's Grave and Metal Men limited series will also reach their planned end in November.

(Image credit: DC)

Teen Titans is the longest-running title on the list, with a new creative team, Robbie Thompson and Javier Fernandez, recently joining the title with issue #39.

"Robin betrayed them. Superboy abandoned them. Now the only Teen Titans left are Crush, Kid Flash, Red Arrow, and Roundhouse," reads the solicitation for Teen Titans #47, the series' final issue. "As the teen heroes wrap up what may be their final mission, they're going to get some unexpected encouragement from a group that knows a little about how hard it is to be heroes. Special guest stars the original Titans prove there may still be some good this team can do in the future."

(Image credit: DC)

Meanwhile, Brian Michael Bendis is joined by artist Scott Godlewski and Naomi co-writer David F. Walker for the finale of Young Justice, marking the first Wonder Comics' ongoing title to end since the imprint launched.

"For the first time in months, the entire Young Justice team comes together to face a threat bigger than anything they've faced before," reads the Young Justice #20. "Just as the team has come to grips with their fractured legacy, someone from Young Justice's past has come back to murder them! Guest-starring the Wonder Twins, Dial H for Hero, and Naomi—plus some other Wonder Comics surprises too hot to mention here! Don't miss this final issue from the Eisner Award-nominated co-writers of Naomi!"

(Image credit: DC)

Then, following the big news of Deadshot's death in Suicide Squad #9, the Injustice Gods Among Us team - Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo - conclude their short run on Suicide Squad.

"The explosive final issue is here! Task Force X has been through hell and back," reads the solicitation for Suicide Squad #11. "Now they're the last thing standing between a human bomb and an island full of innocents. Which means that even if they win the day, there's nowhere to run when the Justice League arrives to clean house!"

(Image credit: DC)

Fresh off of his short stint on Justice League, Robert Vendetti's Hawkman also comes to a close – with art by Fernando Pasarin.

"He's lived and died and lived again. But now, with just one life left to live and the reincarnation cycle at its end, will Hawkman sacrifice everything to protect the woman he loves from the cursed blade of Hath-Set?" reads DC's description of Hawkman #29. "Learn the fate of Hawkman and Hawkwoman in a tale that will take you to the edge of time and space!"

(Image credit: DC)

John Constantine: Hellblazer #12 will mark the final issue of Simon Spurrier and Aaron Campbell's Black Label run on the character.

"John Constantine faces his final reckoning with the older version of himself who's been seeding magical chaos all around England, while the lives of all his friends hang in the balance...and that is not a good situation for John Constantine's friends" reads the solicitation. "Can the evil in John's heart ever be contained? Or will it reach out and destroy the one life he would give anything not to corrupt?"

Unlike the titles listed above, Aquaman #65 does not have "final issue" included in its solicit, but does mention a finale, "Guest-starring the Justice League in a finale that will amaze you!" Writer Kelly Sue DeConnick has confirmed that Aquaman #65 will mark her departure from the series, but has not confirmed whether the title will end when she leaves.

DC has not responded to Newsarama's inquiries about the status of Aquaman.

This wave of cancellations arrives just after DC underwent sweeping editorial and executive changes, including multiple layoffs of longtime staffers.