Dark Souls director “deeply moved” by Golden Joystick Ultimate Game of All Time award

Dark Souls director Hidetaka Miyazaki has released a statement about the beloved RPG winning last night's Ultimate Game of All Time award.

As part of the Golden Joystick Awards celebration of 50 years of gaming, two special new categories were introduced to last night's awards: Best Gaming Hardware of All Time and the aforementioned Ultimate Game of All Time, which was won by Dark Souls in a public vote.

Meet the new G.O.A.T (Image credit: FromSoftware) Why Dark Souls is the best game of all time

In a statement released on Twitter and reported on Yahoo Japan, the Dark Souls director said (via Google Translate): "It's still unbelievable that the users have selected us from among the nominated works, but I feel it is a great honor. Thanks to everyone who was involved in the development, cooperation, and support at the time, including From Software and Bandai Namco Entertainment, and above all, thanks to the users who played and supported the game. I'm really thankful to you."

Miyazaki went on to discuss how developers who joined FromSoftware during Dark Souls' development are taking the reins on the much anticipated Elden Ring, saying: "At that time, the staff who joined From Software as a newcomer and started [their] career as game creators from Dark Souls are now growing and becoming the core of the latest work, Elden Ring. In that sense as well, this time, I was deeply moved by the award."

That doesn't mean that Miyazaki is done with game development though, as he rounds off by saying: "I will continue to make interesting and valuable games. I hope you look forward to it." On the strength of our most recent Elden Ring preview, Miyazaki's best work may still be ahead of him...

