There's a Dark Crystal Tactics game coming to Switch

Dark Crystal Age of Resistance Tactics will let you take turns to boop Skeksis

Filled under 'news no one was expecting' but Nintendo has announced The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics at E3 2019 It's a turn based battler based on the Netflix show also called... The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. 

The reveal shows a Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle style grid war with Gelflings fighting, and seems to feature famous characters like various Skeksis or the crazy-eyed fortune teller Aughra, who also fronts the trailer.

Currently there's only a 2019 release date for Dark Crystal Tactics but considering the TV show starts on August 30 2019, it's a safe bet it'll be around then. It's by BonusXP who developed games like Stranger Things: The Game and Hero Academy 2 so there's a bit of a mobile vibe which might explain the mobile vibe to the looks overall. 

