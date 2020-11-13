Daredevil #27 puts Hell's Kitchen in Knull's sights for King in Black

Marvel Comics has unveiled an advance look at the solicitation and cover for February's Daredevil #27, which brings Chip Zdarsky, Marco Chechetto, and new artistic collaborator Mike Hawthorne's title into the Venom-centric crossover 'King in Black.'

'King in Black,' which launches in December and encompasses a number of spin-offs and tie-in titles, brings Knull, the dark god of the symbiotes, to Earth on a mission of conquest, with themes and concepts that have been set up by Venom writer Donny Cates for several years.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Now, Daredevil will join the crossover at a breaking point for Matt Murdock, while he is in jail for murder.

"Ensnared in the web!" reads Marvel's solicitation for Daredevil #27. "As New York begins to crack under the weight of Knull’s symbiotic assault, Matt Murdock has a crisis of faith in the most electrifying issue of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto’s groundbreaking Daredevil run yet."

"But this time, they’re joined by none other than Mike Hawthorne, spearheading a brutal story that pits Daredevil against the god-king of the symbiotes himself — Knull!"

Hawthorne, who joins Daredevil with #24, set the stage for what's to come, telling Newsarama that Matt Murdock is headed for dark times.

"Chip's scripts have been surprisingly tense, as Matt is in a weird and tumultuous spot in his life," Hawthorne explains. "Everyone knows Chip has a brilliant sense of humor, and his work has a certain something that isn't easily copied."

"But this isn't a gag-fest, Chip is doing some heavy stuff with the character. You can feel Matt's turmoil on every page," he continues. "It's my job to make that work on the page. I have to get the big and small moments across, working the story just right so Chip's intentions shine through while also giving the reader something cool to look at."

Stay tuned for the rest of Marvel's February 2021 solicitations later this month on Newsarama.

Looking forward to King in Black's December launch? Here's everything you need to know about the Venom-centric crossover.