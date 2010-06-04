Daniel Craig after a Dragon Tattoo?

Daniel Craig could be about to beat Brad Pitt to the lead role in David Fincher’s Girl With The Dragon Tattoo .

Reports earlier this year suggested that Pitt was waiting on the first draft of the flick (written by Steve Zaillan) before he signed on to the role of journalist Mikael Blomkvist. That script was delivered on 1 June.

But Daniel Craig is obviously getting a bit bored what with Bond 23 stalled indefinitely, and he’s taking a look at the role as well. Which will either light a fire under Pitt, or ignite a fierce battle between the two.

Naturally there’s no deal yet sealed, but Craig is definitely “in talks”. Meanwhile, everybody from Carey Mulligan, Ellen Page and Natalie Portman have been attached to the killer role of hacker Lisbeth, who shares a relationship with Blomkvist.

Fincher, however, is keen to cast an unknown actress in the role. Next up for Craig is shooting Cowboys & Aliens with Jon Favreau.

Source: [ Deadline ]

Craig or Pitt? Who do you want in the role?