Cyberpunk's original creator hopes fans will be patient with Cyberpunk 2077 developers

CD Projekt Red is developing Cyberpunk 2077 , but the world the game is based on is the beautiful neon brainchild of Mike Pondsmith. Now he's asking fans to be patient with the project as he and the studio work on getting it just right.

"We have an awful lot of stuff that we want to do, and it's going to take time to do it. And I'm hoping the fans are going to give us the time to do it," Pondsmith said in an interview with IGN. ""We need space, we need time, and we need the privacy to mull it over."

Pondsmith is working with CD Projekt Red on translating the cybernetic world of his original tabletop RPG Cyberpunk 2020 to game design. The good news is that while we might have to wait, it sounds as if the project will be pretty close to his original material.

"The game we have right now is pretty damn close to what I would have built if I built it alone myself in a broom closet. I look at things in there and I just go, ‘Oh my God, that's perfect. That's just downright perfect," he says. "But to get that kind of perfection does take time. It takes iteration."

Pondsmith released the first Cyberpunk in 1988, introducing the world to the high-tech weapons and crazy cybernetic modifications that make Cyberpunk 2077 look so damn exciting. The tabletop version went on to inspire novels, a card game, and even a 2007 mobile game called Cyberpunk: Arasaka's Plot.

All we've seen of the game so far is a hands-off preview shown behind closed doors at E3 2018 , but it was enough to have us considering being cryogenically frozen until release day.