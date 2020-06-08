Cyberpunk 2077 could let you summon fantasy creatures to help you hack

Cyberpunk 2077 is full-on sci-fi, but its hacking elements could bring in some fantastical heroes and monsters in a novel way.

The new info comes to us via a rather byzantine route, from GameStar magazine's premium podcast (in German) to a fan translation on Reddit (spotted by Video Games Chronicle ), so there are many chances for detail to have been lost in the translation. However circuitous, it's a fascinating insight into the game - and thus worth taking with a few handfuls of salt.

According to the translation, when main character V enters cyberspace, they'll be able to summon 'fantasy-RPG-like creatures and warriors'. Not just for fun, of course - they'll be visual representations of tools that you can use in the virtual world to aid your efforts or attack other hackers (netrunners, to use the parlance of the game). After all, if you have complete mastery over your high-tech digital world, why wouldn't you summon forth wizards and unicorns to do your bidding?

The translation also states that the melee combat system we've seen in previous trailers has been greatly improved. So if you were worried about lackluster fisticuffs (or mantis-arm blade-icuffs) bringing down your enjoyment of the Night City life, you should be ready to give it a second chance in the game proper.

We don't have much longer to wait until our next official update from CD Projekt Red. The Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire event is set to air on June 25, after being delayed from June 11 to make room for more important conversations.