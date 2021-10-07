Cricket 22 brings The Ashes to PS5 and Xbox Series X this November

Cricket 22 is stepping up to the next-gen crease as Big Ant revealed today that the series is heading to PS5 and Xbox Series X this November.



A surprise trailer for the cricketing sim dropped earlier today, October 7, introducing the game's new net mode, as well as the overhauled visuals. Does it capture the enduring magnificence of James Anderson? We'll let you be the judge of that.

What else is being pulled into Cricket 22? Well, for starters, you'll be able to play an officially licensed version of The Ashes, as well as this year's inaugural The Hundred tournament, the Australian Big Bash T20 competition, and the Caribbean Premier League, alongside the returning career mode. How's that for a lineup?

Big Ant is also promising new and improved controls for both bowling and fielding, giving you the virtual ability to bowl the sort of gas that you might expect from Jofra Archer. The development team has also confirmed that it'll be making sure that both the men's and women's game will be represented equally across Cricket 22.

Finally, there's been a change in the commentary box as Michael Atherton, Allison Mitchell, Mel Jones, Ian Healy, and David Gower will now all be providing in-match analysis for players to enjoy.

This entry in the long-running series will be landing on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC on November 25, giving the England players just enough time before this winter's Ashes to work out how to get Steve Smith out in the game before they have to do the real thing.

And if you don't like cricket, but actually love it, then you'll be glad to know that you'll be able to get an early taste of Cricket 22 by getting the Nets Challenge from mid-October when you pre-order the game.

