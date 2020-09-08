Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time demo is coming next week

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time has just dropped new gameplay details for playable bandicoot Tawna ahead of its September 16 hands-on demo. Check out the gameplay below.

If you've pre-ordered the game for PS4, PS5 , or Xbox One, you'll be the first to play the demo next Wednesday, September 16. The demo will remain live until the Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time global launch on October 2. In the demo, you'll get a chance to play as Crash or Neo Cortex, and experience brand new Quantum Masks, including Kupuna-Wa that controls time, or Lani-Loli, which lets you phase objects in and out of existence. There are four Quantum Masks in the entire game, and they must be reunited to restore order in the multiverse.

It doesn't look like Tawna will be playable in the demo, but the sneak peek we've gotten has a lot to be excited about. Tawna "looks a little different than you might remember" because she's actually Tawna from an alternate universe (she has very cool hair). She serves as the Crash Bandicoot of that alternate universe - a badass hero and adventurer with an outfit I would genuinely wear. For more details on this iteration of Tawna, head to the PlayStation blog post right here .

From a gameplay perspective, Tawna will bring a few new things to the table that Crash, Neo Cortex, Dingo Dile, and Coco don't have. First, she's incredibly nimble, with a wall jump that no other character has, and a grappling hook that she can use for traversal or for combat. "If you're on the ground with Tawna, then you're playing her wrong," the video warns.