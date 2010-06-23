Comic Jumper overlooked at E3. Help put that right by watching the trailer

As someone that loves developer Twisted Pixel's previous XBLA games - The Maw and Splosion Man! (seriously, Splosion Man! was one of my most favouritest games of 2009) - I personally feel very bad about not spreading the vibe for Comic Jumper. So, yes, you should have seen this trailer last week, but please take the time to watch it now if you haven't already done so.

Why Microsoft didn't feature Comic Jumper at its E3 conference is beyond me. It's an XBLA exclusive. It's not a sequel. It's got nothing to do with Kinect. It would have made the whole soul-crushing affair much less miserable.

Anyway, Comic Jumper - sorry you were temporarily neglected while we all rushed about frantically firing out words for games like Zelda and Halo and Killzone. I'll make sure it doesn't happen again.

