Comic creators band together for COVID-19 benefit anthology Pandemix

A group of comic book writers and artists have banded together for a benefit anthology in light of the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

Pandemix: Quarantine Comics in the Age of 'Rona is on sale now at a dedicated Patreon page, with 56 pages of comic books from a variety of creators - many based in New York City.

(Image credit: Peter Rostovsky)

The featured stories in Pandemix: Quarantine Comics in the Age of 'Rona are:

'Supply Chain Superhero' by Josh Neufeld

'Skin Hunger' by Kristen Radtke

'Iterations of the Apocalypse' by Jeffrey Burandt and Christa Cassano

'We Are All Doomed' by George O'Connor

'The Currency of Community' by Dean Haspiel

Other creators with work in the anthology are: Owen Brozman, J.J. Colagrande, Marguerite Dabaie, Jen Ferguson, N. Steven Harris, Ellen Lindner, Whitney Matheson, Morgan Pielli, Dave Proch, Joan Reilly, Frank Reynoso, and Peter Rostovsky.

Rostovsky has drawn the cover to Pandemix: Quarantine Comics in the Age of 'Rona, with Mike Cavallaro drawing a Star Wars-inspired back cover.

(Image credit: Mike Cavallaro)

"When COVID-19 sparked a global pandemic and national quarantines, I worried about my creative colleagues," Dean Haspiel, who edited the book with Whitney Matheson, says in the announcement. "Many of us lost freelance work, and the comic book industry shuttered for a while. But I felt compelled to rally cartoonists to confront the pandemic and make art out of it. Art that can help comic creators in need."

All proceeds from Pandemix: Quarantine Comics in the Age of 'Rona go towards the Hero Initiative, a not-for-profit organization that helps comic book creators with emergency medical aid and/or essential financial support.