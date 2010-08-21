Chicken Soup for the Space Marine Soul: New Warhammer 40k Online screens and video released

Planning to visit the 41st century? Better bring a gun. Publisher THQ has released nine new screenshots and a trailer from its upcoming Warhammer: 40,000: Dark Millennium Online. Developed by Vigil Games, the next chapter in the franchise is set to transform the popular table-top game into a full-blown MMO, pitting gamers against each other in the Sargos Sector for supreme control of its lost worlds, online cred and, of course, tons of shiny, metallic loot.

Warhammer 40k Online is set to launch shortly. In the meantime, enjoy a little of the old ultra-violence with these game pics and trailer.

For full game details, check out our archived impressions below or clickWarhammer 40k's Official Site.

Aug 20, 2010

Warhammer 40,000 Online

Bloody futuristic warfare spills over onto the internet

Warhammer 40K MMO 'is going to be a masterpiece' – THQ

The 8 best free-to-play MMOs

Just because they're free doesn't mean they're crap