We're giving away 200 Chernobylite Steam Early Access codes - grab one while you can

We've partnered up with developer The Farm 51 to offer lucky GamesRadar+ readers and Future Games Show viewers 200 Chernobylite Steam Early Access keys. These Early Access keys get you immediate access to the game on Steam, and will even flip over to full game codes when the game comes out of early access this summer.

To grab one of these Chernobylite Steam Early Access keys, all you need to do is chuck your email address in the box below and you'll get send a key! But, we've only got 200, so move quickly to ensure you don't miss out.

The Early Access version of the game is already 95% complete, it's just missing the very final section of the game - the heist itself. But, that will be added in for all users, both Early Access adopters and full game purchasers when it arrives.

Chernobylite is a brand new RPG survival horror from the developer that brought you Get Even. You play as an ex-employee of the Chernobyl Power Plant, who's investigating the mysterious disappearance of your significant other. You must try to survive in the Exclusion Zone and discover its secrets, all the while avoiding the military presence and plenty of other things that will haunt your nightmares.

You'll have to explore to find resources, ammo, and other essential equipment, but also build a team to help you build towards the final heist. Allies and enemies will cross your path, and you'll soon learn that trust isn't ever 100% guaranteed in the world of Chernobylite.

You can command the members of your team to take on missions, or decide to take them on yourself; choose to go in silently or full Rambo, the decisions are all yours. It's all possible, but just know that your decisions will have consequences.

Interestingly though, you do have a special device that will allow you to change previous choices, but this opens up an alternate reality that may cause even more problems for you - including the fact you may have to fight creatures pouring in from other worlds.

