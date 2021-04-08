Capcom suspends Resident Evil Re:Verse beta over matchmaking issues

Capcom has temporarily suspended the Resident Evil Re:Verse open beta just hours after it went live due to some technical issues related to matchmaking.

Over on Twitter, Capcom acknowledged that players had been experiencing issues with the Re:Verse beta's matchmaking system. Kotaku reports that upon trying to enter a game, they were met with an unending "Searching for opponents…" screen and weren't able to find a match.

"As we are still seeing issues with RE:Verse [beta] matchmaking service, we have decided that until further notice to temporarily suspend the OBT to resolve the problem," Capcom announced. "We will continue to investigate, and we apologize for any inconvenience caused."

From what I've gathered, it sounds like player mileage was varying before Capcom pulled the plug. Some players commented on Capcom's announcement that the beta was working perfectly on this or that platform, but it sounds like the problem was widespread enough that Capcom decided to shut down and start from scratch at a later time.

I've reached out to Capcom and asked for a timeframe on when the Re:Verse beta will go live again, and I'll update this article if I hear back.

Resident Evil Re:Verse is the multiplayer component of Resident Evil Village, with both games scheduled to launch on May 7 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Be sure to mark your calendar for next week's brand new Resident Evil showcase promising more Resident Evil Village gameplay.