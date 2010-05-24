Cannes 2010: Uncle Boonmee wins the Palme Dor

Well, another Cannes Film Festival has set sail. And after a week and a half of film screenings (and the adventures of our TF bods over in sunny France), we finally have some award winners.

Top prize this year went to Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives , which surely would also have won the award for ‘Coolest Title In The Competition’ if such a prize existed.

Instead, Boonmee took home the coveted Palme D’Or for its moving, imaginative stylings. Meanwhile, Javier Bardem scooped the acting prize for his stellar turn in Biutiful , and festival darling Juliette Binoche earned herself a gong for her performance in Certified Copy .

Sadly, not a single English-speaking film nabbed an award. Check out the full list below...

INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION JURY AWARDS

Palme d’Or

Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives ( Apichatpong Weerasethakul, Spain-Thailand-Germany-U.K.-France)

Grand Prix

Of Gods and Men (Xavier Beauvois, France)

Director

Mathieu Amalric ( On Tour , France)

Jury Prize

A Screaming Man (Mahamet-Saleh Haroun, France-Belgium-Chad)

Actor

Javier Bardem ( Biutiful , Mexico-Spain) and Elio Germano ( Our Life , Italy)

Actress

Juliette Binoche ( Certified Copy , France-Italy-Iran)

Screenplay

Lee Chang-dong ( Poetry , South Korea)

UN CERTAIN REGARD JURY AWARDS

Main Prize

Hahaha (Hong Sang-soo, South Korea)

Jury Prize

October (Daniel Vega, Diego Vega)

Special Prize

Adela Sanchez, Eva Bianco, Victoria Raposo, The Lips (Ivan Fund, Santiago Losa, Argentina)

OTHER MAIN JURY AWARDS

Camera d’Or

Leap Year (Michael Rowe, Mexico)

FIPRESCI AWARDS

Competition

On Tour (Mathieu Amalric, France)

Un Certain Regard

Adrienn Pal (Agnes Kocsis, Hungary)

Directors’ Fortnight

You Are All Captains (Olivier Laxe, Spain)

SHORT FILMS JURY PRIZES

Palme d’Or

Barking Island (Serge Avedikian, France)

Jury prize

Bathing Micky (Frida Kempff, Sweden)