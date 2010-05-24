Cannes 2010: Uncle Boonmee wins the Palme Dor

Well, another Cannes Film Festival has set sail. And after a week and a half of film screenings (and the adventures of our TF bods over in sunny France), we finally have some award winners.
Top prize this year went to Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives , which surely would also have won the award for ‘Coolest Title In The Competition’ if such a prize existed.
Instead, Boonmee took home the coveted Palme D’Or for its moving, imaginative stylings. Meanwhile, Javier Bardem scooped the acting prize for his stellar turn in Biutiful , and festival darling Juliette Binoche earned herself a gong for her performance in Certified Copy .
Sadly, not a single English-speaking film nabbed an award. Check out the full list below...
INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION JURY AWARDS
Palme d’Or
Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives ( Apichatpong Weerasethakul, Spain-Thailand-Germany-U.K.-France)
Grand Prix
Of Gods and Men (Xavier Beauvois, France)
Director
Mathieu Amalric ( On Tour , France)
Jury Prize
A Screaming Man (Mahamet-Saleh Haroun, France-Belgium-Chad)
Actor
Javier Bardem ( Biutiful , Mexico-Spain) and Elio Germano ( Our Life , Italy)
Actress
Juliette Binoche ( Certified Copy , France-Italy-Iran)
Screenplay
Lee Chang-dong ( Poetry , South Korea)
UN CERTAIN REGARD JURY AWARDS
Main Prize
Hahaha (Hong Sang-soo, South Korea)
Jury Prize
October (Daniel Vega, Diego Vega)
Special Prize
Adela Sanchez, Eva Bianco, Victoria Raposo, The Lips (Ivan Fund, Santiago Losa, Argentina)
OTHER MAIN JURY AWARDS
Camera d’Or
Leap Year (Michael Rowe, Mexico)
FIPRESCI AWARDS
Competition
On Tour (Mathieu Amalric, France)
Un Certain Regard
Adrienn Pal (Agnes Kocsis, Hungary)
Directors’ Fortnight
You Are All Captains (Olivier Laxe, Spain)
SHORT FILMS JURY PRIZES
Palme d’Or
Barking Island (Serge Avedikian, France)
Jury prize
Bathing Micky (Frida Kempff, Sweden)