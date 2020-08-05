Call of Duty: Warzone season five roadmap promises a mystery event

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season five roadmap is here, detailing all of the new modes, features, and maps included in the game's latest chapter.

The latest additions coming to both the core game and the battle royale experience Call of Duty: Warzone outlined in the latest blog post, giving us a look at the latest content packed into the rather hefty new season.

As we saw in the recent gameplay trailer, Infinity Ward is expanding Warzone by quite literally blowing the roof off of Verdansk Stadium and changing up the landscape with new interior areas. Thanks to the Shadow Company's explosive antics, you'll now be able to jump into an additional underground parking area and other new interior areas, along with field access to shoot it up across new concourses and try and bag your victory.

A train has also come rolling in, with season five opening up the interior of Verdansk Train Station with new locations inside station buildings changing up the size and scale of the area on the Warzone map. Interestingly, a mid-season event is also coming at some stage, as you can see in the Roadmap image, but no mention of said event is in the blog post, so we'll just have to wait and see.

(Image credit: Activision)

Detailed in the latest Call of Duty: Warzone patch notes , plenty of new modes are coming into play along with some weapon changes. First up, the roadmap highlights Juggernaut drops and the new Mini Royale mode, which throws players in a fast-paced, condensed version of Battle Royale. With fewer operators in Verdansk, you'll have to shake up your strategic approach as you face off in a quick-fire round of Battle Royale action.

Four new maps have also come to Modern Warfare season five. The new Gunfight map Livestock takes you to a rural barn environment where you can dive behind hale bales to take cover. New Multiplayer maps have also been introduced at launch including Petrov Oil Rig, and Suldal Harbor, along with a new Ground War map, Verdansk International Airport.

