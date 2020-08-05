Call of Duty: Warzone season 5 battle pass trailer shows new guns, free stuff, and an attack bird

The Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare season 5 battle pass trailer has arrived, and what do you know, it's got a lot of guns in it.

The trailer opens with the biggest map changes this season – the half-exploded stadium and the new loot train – and swiftly transitions into a montage of rewards. All season 5 players will be able to earn two free weapons: the ISO submachine gun at tier 15 and AN-94 assault rifle at tier 31. A few weapon blueprints are also available to earn for free, like the Vizsla assault rifle at tier 81, while others are tied to the pass, like the Conduit submachine gun at tier 85.

A new season also means new Operator skins, and season 5 has quite a few. There's Shadow Company leader Lerch, the legendary skin for Roze, the tier 10 "Safeguard' Otter skin, and tier 50 "Honcho" Yegor skin. Lerch is unlocked at tier zero and can be upgraded to the Behemoth and Colossus variants by completing his Operator missions. You can add Rodion to Lerch's Shadow Company squad with his new Archangel skin by completing his Operator Missions as well.

The rest of the trailer is a pretty standard mix of explosions and rewards – up to 1,300 Call of Duty points, bonus XP, and so on – but let me call your attention to the takedown animation at 1:25. This would be the Nevermore finishing move which is unlocked at tier 25. Now, when Activision said you'd "call in a blood-crazed, jet-black raven intent on terrorizing its victims," I wasn't expecting anything more than a falconry glove. And Nevermore does involve one of those, but it also involves calling a raven from the obsidian depths of the abyss itself and having it claw your enemy's eyes out. That's just a straight-up summoning spell, and I'm here for it.