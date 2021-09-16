How to set up Call of Duty Vanguard Beta crossplay

If you’re wondering if there's Call of Duty Vanguard Beta crossplay with friends, there’s good news: the second weekend will have crossplay, allowing players to fight with or against those on other consoles and platforms. We’ll take you through everything you need to know about Call of Duty Vanguard crossplay options below, including how to play, what the limitations are, and if there’s any platforms that are likely to be exempt from crossplay compatibility.

Does the Call of Duty Vanguard beta have crossplay?

Yes, at time of writing all information indicates that the second weekend of the Vanguard beta, from September 16th to 18th, will be crossplay between PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and the PC via Battle.net.

How to play Crossplay with friends in the Call of Duty Vanguard beta

There hasn’t been firm details on how this is done yet, but recent Call of Duty games have done it through a specific COD account that players set up when they start playing (or may have already set up through older games in the franchise. These accounts can then be searched for in the main menu, and players will show up regardless of console or platform, rather than going through a PlayStation or Xbox-exclusive process (though you can often do that as well). At time of writing there’s no reason to suggest that the process will be any different for Vanguard. If it ain’t broke, why fix it?