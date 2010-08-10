Call of Duty: Black Ops multiplayer revealed, includes Micro Machine of death

Just when we thought we couldn't get anymore excited about Activision's megaton shooter, then along comes a video outlaying all the game's new multiplayer features. So if you want to see Black Ops' new video recording tools, sneaky spy cams or the most dangerous toy since Stinky Pete went on a sociopathic rampage in Toy Story 2, read below...

Just in case your peepers have been ruined by playing Modern Warfare 2 for 14 hours a day, the headlines from the above vid are...

New items called Camera Spikes let you set down surveillance equipment that allow you to spy and get the drop on your enemies.

These gadgets will also seemingly let you record your online matches, ala Halo 3.

In typical COD fashion there will be loads of big-ass explosions...

And of course, who could forget about the Micro Machine of doom? It's the homicidal gift that every nipper should get for Xmas.

Excited about Call of Duty: Black Ops? Have these new multiplayer features got your online bloodlust pumping again? Share your thoughs in the comments below.

Aug 9, 2010