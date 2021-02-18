Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Outbreak mode leaked by official website

The Call of Duty website has leaked an upcoming Outbreak mode for Black Ops Cold War, seemingly confirming a recent rumor about an "open world" Zombies experience.

The banner for Outbreak in Black Ops Cold War, which has since been pulled from the official Call of Duty website, appeared earlier today on February 18. According to the tweet below from storied Call of Duty leaker Okami, the advert for Outbreak was live on the Call of Duty website for roughly half an hour before it was eventually taken down.

Official Call of Duty website accidentally confirms the new Outbreak mode. It was up on the Cold War Zombies home page for about 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/zCmP01nvTwFebruary 18, 2021

As we mentioned, this would appear to confirm a Call of Duty leak from earlier this month in February. Previously, Okami claimed that a mode called Outbreak would deliver an open-world Zombies experience to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, a first for the mode in the long-running franchise.

Just recently, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War received the new Firebase Z map for its Zombies mode earlier this month in February. The map delivered a brand new Zombies experience set in Vietnam, with new enemies to slay and brand new challenges to undertake. This Outbreak mode would appear to be an even bigger addition to the Zombies mode than just a new map, though.

Lately, Call of Duty: Warzone has been teasing the arrival of Zombies in the open world battle royale Verdansk map. This technically wouldn't be the first time zombies have appeared in the battle royale game, as they were introduced around Halloween 2020 in a special Haunting of Verdansk event, where players would become zombies when slain. Nonetheless, the prospect of open world Zombies gameplay in Black Ops Cold War is something brand new to look forward to in the more recent Call of Duty game.

