Cadence of Hyrule is the Zelda-powered Crypt of the Necrodancer sequel nobody expected

The best part of today's surprise Nintendo indie livestream was slipped in right at the end: Crypt of the Necrodancer , a fantastic roguelike with one of the best soundtracks ever made, is getting an official sequel featuring The Legend of Zelda characters and music. It's called Cadence of Hyrule, and it's coming to Nintendo Switch this spring.

On its website, developer Brace Yourself Games confirmed that Cadence of Hyrule is a full-fat sequel to Crypt of the Necrodancer, not a minor spinoff or DLC as the subtitle "Crypt of the Necrodancer Feat. The Legend of Zelda" could imply. In an email, Nintendo said the sequel will explore Hyrule while retaining the randomly generated maps and dungeons that Necrodancer is known for.

"From modern-looking Lynels to the Hyrulean Soldiers of old," Nintendo said, "players must master the instinctive movements of each pixel-art enemy and strategically outstep them in rhythmic combat using an arsenal of iconic items from The Legend of Zelda, as well as the spells and weapons from Crypt of the NecroDancer."

Zelda and Link will star as playable protagonists alongside Cadence, the main hero from the original game. More importantly, Necrodancer's isometric action gameplay, which challenges you to move and attack to the beat of the music, now has The Legend of Zelda's enchanting songs behind it - a match made in heaven if ever there was one. The trailer uses a new chiptune version of the classic Zelda theme, and if it's any indication, the game's full soundtrack, which will include 25 remixed Zelda tunes, will be another utter delight. I'm digging the updated, cartoony art style, too. It's not far from the aesthetic of that Link's Awakening remake , but you can definitely see Brace Yourself Games' pixel art prowess.

I'm thrilled to see Crypt of the Necrodancer get a sequel of any kind, and I'm floored to see it married to the Zelda series. We won't have to wait long to play it ourselves: spring started today and ends on June 21, so if the release window holds true, Cadence of Hyrule is just months away.