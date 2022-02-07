Breath of the Wild player manages to send Link into space with the help of 70,000 explosions

An extremely dedicated Breath of the Wild player has discovered that Hyrule has an outer space located above the map by sending Link up there with the help of 70,000 explosions.

As spotted on the Breath of the Wild subreddit , one user shared a video of themselves using 70 thousand explosive items in the game to propel Link into the stratosphere above Hyrule. We’re not sure if they were joking in the comments, but the original poster did mention that it took them nine hours to achieve - making it potentially one of the most impressive Breath of the Wild discoveries we’ve seen lately.

If you’re wondering how this player even managed to get hold of 70k explosives, the answer can be found lower down in the Reddit post’s comments . According to the person who shared the video, they used a glitch called Inventory Corruption which enabled them to get hold of so many - probably painful - boosts for Link.

Unfortunately, for Link, this wouldn’t be the first time a player has broken the game to push Link to his absolute limit in terms of pain tolerance. In fact, just a few months ago, a different Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild player decided to give Link the worst sunburn of his life with the use of mods which allowed them to manipulate the game’s sunburn mechanic and ramp it up to 100% - leaving the hero crispier than an overcooked french fry.

As if the poor boy hasn’t been through enough lately, it was recently revealed that Link’s archery skills "suck" according to a professional . In a TikTok, which sees an archery expert critiquing fictional bow and arrow users - including Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn and Legolas from Lord of the Rings - methods, they said that Link’s technique in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild "really sucks" and shouldn’t be used in real archery.