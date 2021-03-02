Breath of the Wild player discovers previously unnoticed Link animation

A Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild fan has discovered a previously unnoticed Link animation that can only be triggered when the character has run out of stamina.

Shared via the r/LegendofZelda subreddit, Reddit user u/SpudDud17 shared a clip of them running up and down a hill until the titular hero runs out of energy. Once Link’s stamina gauge has been depleted, the player then triggers a heavy attack command which sees the character slowly attempt to swing his sword in a drowsy fashion.

The Breath of the Wild player also tries the move out with different weapons including the Soldier's Broadsword, Serpentine Spear, and Iron Sledgehammer, which sees each weapon maintaining its own version of the exhausted Link animation.

According to the comments of the post though, this half-hearted strike is still enough to inflict damage to enemies , even though it is slightly delayed. For fans of this open-world Legend of Zelda game, this new discovery was less of a surprise and more of an expectation as some joked that they’ll still be finding new features of the game in 50 years' time.

Fans of the Legend of Zelda series have a lot to look forward to as Breath of the Wild 2 continues to make progress , as well as The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD remake which was announced during the February 2021 Nintendo Direct , alongside a limited edition Zelda themed Switch console.

There’s also been a lot of speculation regarding other Legend of Zelda projects that could be in the works after a fan found evidence of possible new Legend of Zelda ‘Phantom Hourglass’ and ‘The Wind Waker’ trademarks recently, as well as the news that Link’s Awakening developer Grezzo has begun hiring for a “stylish, medieval” game .