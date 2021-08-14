Boyfriend Dungeon will add a "more accurate" stalking content warning next week

Boyfriend Dungeon developer Kitfox Games says it will update its content warning to make it "more accurate" for players next week.

The dating sim – which enables you to "romance swords, daggers, and polearms" to level them up in a dungeon crawler – was stealth-released earlier this week. So far, it's gathered a "very positive" aggregate score on Steam courtesy of its "inclusive, tasteful approach to gender and sexuality" and roguelike dungeon crawling.

However, the game's mature themes – which include "stalking and emotional manipulation" – have prompted the development team to reassess its content warning. Though it currently warns that "this game may include references to unwanted advances, stalking, and other forms of emotional manipulation" and warns we "play with care", some players have suggested it doesn't go far enough to forewarn players of its triggering content.

While the team has not responded to calls for the game to enable players to "opt-out" of that kind of content, it has agreed that the present warning is "inadequate" and promised to add a "more accurate" one in an update next week.

The content warning for Boyfriend Dungeon inadequately describes the events of stalking and emotional manipulation that exist in the story. We'll update the game next week with a more accurate CW. We apologize for any hurt inflicted by our mistake. Thank you for playing!August 14, 2021 See more

"The content warning for Boyfriend Dungeon inadequately describes the events of stalking and emotional manipulation that exist in the story," the developer said in a statement shared across its social media channels (thanks, PC Gamer ). "We'll update the game next week with a more accurate CW. We apologize for any hurt inflicted by our mistake. Thank you for playing!"

Not come across Boyfriend Dungeon before? Alyssa describes it as "unabashedly horny" , that's "part dating sim, part roguelike".

"Boyfriend Dungeon is fun, flirty, and refreshingly forward-thinking, the kind of game I wish I had access to when I was younger," she explained after spending some time with the game earlier this week. "Here's hoping there's DLC down the line because I'm not done f*cking and fighting my way through Verona Beach just yet."

Boyfriend Dungeon is out now on Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.