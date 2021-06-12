Borderlands movie behind-the-scenes insights confirm shooting is "more than halfway done"

Shooting for the Borderlands movie is more than halfway done, as Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford confirmed in a new behind-the-scenes segment on the film.

Gearbox released a short video tour of the Borderlands movie set during its E3 2021 showcase, featuring brief interviews with director Eli Roth and other members of the film team. During a chat with production executive Emmy Yu and producer Ari Arad, Pitchford touched on the movie's progress, confirming that "we're more than halfway done with the shooting, we're about two-thirds of the way done."

This update comes just over a week after a batch of set photos matching actors to their characters. These photos were only silhouettes, and we still haven't seen how these characters actually look in the movie, but it's clear that the Borderlands film is coming together.

This story is developing...