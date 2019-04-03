Borderlands 3 co-op scaling will let everyone play together and earn appropriate loot

It's always a bummer when you can't play with your friends because they're twice your level, but that's not gonna happen in Borderlands 3 . Though it didn't come up in the new Borderlands 3 announce trailer , the game's retail listings reveal that it will feature the series' first full-on level syncing system for cooperative play, letting anybody team up for effective combat and - just as importantly - get their own level-appropriate rewards.

Here's the relevant part of the listing, pulled from GameStop : "Quick & Seamless Co-op Action - Play with anyone at any time online or in split-screen co-op, regardless of your level or mission progress. Take down enemies and challenges as a team, but reap rewards that are yours alone - no one misses out on loot."

Previous Borderlands games would only take the host player's progress into account, meaning a low-level player joining a high-level game would do little damage but level up super fast, or a high-level player joining a low-level game would wreck house but not have much to show for it. It sounds like the new system will work some magic (not that kind of magic ) in the background to ensure everybody gets similar challenges and rewards no matter how far off they may be from the host in terms of progress. It's a safe bet that it will work in both Borderlands 3 split-screen and online multiplayer.

The retail listing is all we have to go on for now, so we don't know how Borderlands 3 will present the fact that you're not fighting at your standard character level, or whether you'll have the option to disable automatic scaling if you prefer. I know some Border-fans enjoyed being able to power-level friends with a dangerous trip to the Big Leagues and it'd be a shame if that old-school fun was left behind entirely.