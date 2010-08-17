Blizzard wins $88 million in lawsuit against private server company

Judge Margaret M. Morrow of the California Central District Court has just ruled in favor of Blizzard Entertainment in a lawsuit against Scapegaming for copyright infringement. Scapegaming had been running private World of Warcraft servers, which included a micro-transactions market before Blizzard sued them in October of 2009.







Scapegaming has been ordered to pay Blizzard a total sum of $88,594,589 for their shenanigans. According to WoW.com, the total reward comes from $3,053,339 of inappropriate profits, $63,600 for attorney fees, and a whopping $85,478,600 for statutory damages. Scapegaming has the option to appeal the amount owed.



Aug 16, 2010



Source:WoW.com,RFC Express