Blizzard rumored to be working on a new unannounced game

Blizzard reportedly has an unannounced game in development, aside from its new survival-based project.

The new claim comes from Windows Central's Jez Corden, appearing on the Xbox Two podcast. In the podcast, Corden said he was expecting Blizzard to reveal a very different game last week, instead of the survival-based game the developer teased.

This means that Blizzard seemingly has an unannounced game in development that it's not quite ready to show off just yet. What this mysterious game could be is really anyone's guess, and unfortunately, Corden doesn't delve into any additional details on the project.

What Blizzard did reveal last week is a game set in a brand new universe, a big departure from any of the established characters and worlds of games like Overwatch, Diablo, or World of Warcraft. This new game doesn't even have a proper name yet, so it's definitely early days for the brand new project, but Blizzard did confirm it's a survival-based game for both PC and consoles alike.

What consoles those could be is a little bit murky right now. Earlier this month, Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard for a staggering $69 billion USD, making it immediately possible that some previously-multiplatform games could be exclusive to Xbox consoles. That's not entirely the case however, as Microsoft has pledged to keep some existing communities, like the Call of Duty player base, together over multiple platforms and PC.

