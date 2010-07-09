BLASTERMIND Movie Opening Narration Quiz

It’s not as simple as identifying the film… you have been warned!





But we’re not making it as easy as “name the film that the following come from” (but if will help if you can). Instead, what we’ve done is change one word in each example. You get one point for identifying the alien word, and another for working out what the correct one should be. Fiendish, eh?

Usual request: please don’t post the answers in the comments section below (they will be removed) but feel free to use this thread to boast about your score or discuss theories. Answers will be posted on Monday. See if you can do it without Googling…

1 After a bloody mutiny by a Nexus 6 combat team in an Off-world settlement, Replicants were declared illegal on Earth – under penalty of death.





2 During the battle, rebel spies managed to steal secret blueprints to the Empire’s ultimate weapon, the Death Star, an armoured space station with enough power to destroy an entire planet.





3 First there was darkness. Then came the Strangers. They were a race as old as time itself. They had mastered the ultimate technology. The ability to alter physical reality by thought alone. They called this ability tuning.





4 The beginning is a very delicate time. Know then that it is the year 10,191. The known universe is ruled by the Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV, my father. In this time the most valuable substance in the universe is spice melange.





5 Another world, another time, in the age of wonder. A thousand years ago this land was green and peaceful, until the crystal cracked.





6 Between the time when the oceans destroyed Atlantis and the rise of the sons of Arias, there was an age undreamed of.





7 1988. The crime rate in the United States rises five hundred per cent. The once great city of New York becomes the one maximum security prison for the entire country. A 50-foot containment wall is erected along the New Jersey shore line.





8 The machines rose from the ashes of the nuclear fire. The war to exterminate mankind had raged for decades, but the final battle would not be fought in the future. It would be fought here, in our present. Today…





9 The film which you are about to see is an account of the tragedy which befell a group of five teenagers, in particular Sally Hardesty and her invalid brother, Franklin.





10 Once, in a time before time, God breathed fire into the universe. And the light gave birth to angels, and the Earth gave birth to man. And the fire gave birth to the Djinn, creatures condemned to roam in the void between worlds.





11 The war had all but ground to a halt in the blink of an eye. Lucien, the most feared and ruthless leader ever to rule the Lycan clan, had finally been slain. The Lycan hordes scattered to the wind in a single evening of flame and retribution.





12 Once long ago, before there was such a thing as time, the world was shrouded in darkness. Then came the splendor of light, bringing life and love into the universe, and the Lord Of Darkness retreated deep into the bowels of the Earth.