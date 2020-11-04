Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War pre-load start times revealed by Activision

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War pre-load times have finally been revealed, and you'll be able to start downloading very soon if you're playing on current-gen.
Activision lined up all of the dates and times in a post on Call of Duty's official website, where it also revealed the final numbers for the Black Ops Cold War file size across PC and consoles. Here's a breakdown of when Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War pre-loads will be available, depending on which system you're using.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War pre-load times
PS4 and Xbox One: Preloads start at 9pm PST on November 5 / midnight EST on November 6 / 5am GMT on November 6.
PC: Preloads start at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT via Battle.net.
PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S: Pre-loading begins on each console's respective launch date - though if you're in a region where PS4 is coming out on November 19, it won't really be a pre-load at that point.
Activision would also like to remind you that you still have time to get your Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War pre-order in. Doing so will lock you in for the Confrontation Weapons Pack, which unlocks two multiplayer Weapon Blueprints as soon as you start the game.
While you're waiting to start your download, you can take an early peek at three of the campaign missions coming to Black Ops Cold War, or get ready for the chaotic new Perk coming to Zombies mode.