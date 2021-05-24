Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer and Outbreak will be free to play this weekend

Been thinking of checking out the latest Call of Duty? This weekend, players on all platforms can access Black Ops Cold War's multiplayer and Zombies Outbreak mode free of charge.

As leaked by Charlie Intel, the Black Ops Cold War free weekend kicks off Thursday, May 27 and runs until Tuesday, June 1. We haven't heard anything official from Treyarch, Raven, or Activision about the free trial, but there's no reason to doubt the source here. The leaked marketing material looks authentic and Charlie Intel is a credible source for Call of Duty news.

There will be a Black Ops Cold War Free Access Weekend from May 27 to June 1. pic.twitter.com/Ree9f5DmREMay 24, 2021 See more

It's a good time to check out Black Ops Cold War Zombies Outbreak, as just last week it got a big old update that added its first-ever Main Quest, a laundry list of Zombies-specific weapon tuning, and - at long last - fishing.

Outbreak is a new open-world mode added to the game in February as part of the season 2 update, and it seems like it's quickly becoming Treyarch's main focus for Zombies. The bulk of Black Ops Cold War's big midseason Zombies update went to Outbreak, and now the free weekend is spotlighting the mode. This weekend's your opportunity to see what all the fuss is about and decide if it's worth the premium entry cost.

