Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Firebase Z Zombies map leaks online

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Firebase Z Zombies map gameplay and images have leaked online, showing snippets of the upcoming content.

Over on Imgur, two images and one very brief video clip surfaced yesterday, showing the Black Ops Cold War Zombies Firebase Z map, which was first announced earlier this month, and is set to be the first post-launch Zombies map added to Treyarch's latest Call of Duty game.

Just above, you can just make out a Perk machine from the leaked images. These machines gives Zombies players bonus abilities and stat boosts when activated, but a Perk machine called Tombstone hasn't featured in the Zombies mode of Black Ops Cold War to date, so it's likely a brand-new addition for the forthcoming map.

Elsewhere in the leak, there's a very brief gameplay clip of a player opening a bunker door, which leads to an Aether Reactor. If you're familiar with Black Ops Cold War's Zombies mode, you'll know the Aether Reactor is based in the underground bunker section of the Die Maschine map, and transports players to a very weird alternate reality. It looks like the machine will be making a return for the Firebase Z map, if these leaks are accurate.

The Firebase Z map for the Black Ops Cold War Zombies component is now just over a week away from its launch on February 4. It'll be a free addition for all Black Ops Cold War players, and will transports players to a fortified American camp in Vietnam, to defend against limitless waves of the undead. If you're particularly invested in the Dark Aether storyline established in the current Die Maschine map, you'll be glad to know it's set to continue in the new map.

