Black Ops' Blackout mode could be incorporated into Warzone as part of Call of Duty's 2020 plans

Call of Duty: Warzone will apparently incorporate elements of Black Ops' Blackout battle royale mode with the release of the untitled Call of Duty 2020 project later this year.

Games reporter Jeffrey Grub told Twitter that "Blackout is going to return in some form with Black Ops this year", followed up by industry insider Tom Henderson clarifying that this won't replace Warzone itself, but instead become part of it.

A lot of people are worried about this, but what I've been told is that they will not be separate entities. Their won't be IWs Warzone and Treyarchs Blackout. They'll be the same BR... Just bits of both incorporated (maybe bits of the Blackout map?) https://t.co/gwqrmOBk6DJune 10, 2020

This idea corroborates with what Infinity Ward has also stated about its plans for Warzone, adding new updates to the free-to-play experience inspired by each subsequent release in the annualised Call of Duty franchise.

The upcoming, yet to be announced Call of Duty game for 2020 is rumoured to be titled Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War, and a recently discovered Alpha listing on the PSN Store suggests it's close to being officially revealed.

With the PS5 Future of Gaming event scheduled for tomorrow afternoon in the United States, could Treyarch and Activision be making an appearance to show what they've cooking up for the first next-gen Call of Duty title?

