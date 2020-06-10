Best two-player Switch games to enjoy with friends and family

The best two-player Switch games highlight just how easy it is to play with friends and family on Nintendo's latest console. Because of its innovative design, the ability to play games with two-players in instant - just pass your pal a Joy-Con and get playing. Thankfully, there is an extensive list of best local multiplayer Switch games available, but these are the very best two-player Switch games that you can play. No extra kit required.

25. Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Genre: Adventure / RPG

Gameplay style: Co-operative

Not quite the latest Pokemon adventure, but for those looking for a great co-op adventure where you can play the game from start to finish as a duo, then Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu or Let's Go Eevee - depending on your Poke preference - is a better option. Two trainers can battle through the entire campaign, catching Pokemon and doing all the things that trainers do all together.

24. Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order

(Image credit: Capcom)

Genre: Action RPG

Gameplay Style: Co-operative

Make up your ultimate Marvel team from a vast roster of superheroes from the comics in this brawling adventure. You can team up with your pal (or up to four players if you have more people who want to play) to work your way through the story. It's not quite as narrative-heavy as you'd like, but it's a fun romp that's best enjoyed with a friend.

23. Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Genre: Platformer

Gameplay Style: Co-operative

Not originally launched as a co-op game, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker added a two-player mode a little later, but it's a brilliant game to play along with a friend. Toad and Toadette can work together to unlock all the secrets and puzzles of each little boxy level, enjoying compact - yet intricate - worlds that need to be poked prodded and sometimes twisted to explore in full.

22. Death Squared

(Image credit: SMG)

Genre: Puzzle

Gameplay Style: Co-operative

If you don't want the adorable robots to meet an explosive end, you're going to have to work together. Death Squared is a co-operative puzzle game where you must guide your little droid to a color-coded goal, but along the path you'll find deadly hazards and traps that could cause you to meet a quick demise. It's only with teamwork that you'll work your way through all 80 story levels, all of which can be played in two-player mode. There are also 40 party levels that support up to four players, which means there's plenty to explore and enjoy.

21. Super Mario Party

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Genre: Board game / Party

Gameplay Style: Competitive

In a world where getting your hands on a physical board game can be a little tricky, Super Mario Party has you covered. Taking the form of a board game, Super Mario Party delivers special events as you land on different spaces, including a range of interactive mini-games that you'll have to compete in against the other players. You can pick from 20 different playable characters from the Super Mario universe to play as, and you'll work through the various mini-games collecting coins. You can spend these on Stars and other items, but at the end of the game, the one with the most Stars wins. It's a fun way to spend a Sunday afternoon, just be prepared to get competitive.

Turn to page two for our top 20 best two-player Switch games...