25 best Nintendo Switch games you can play right now

Nintendo Switch already has an impressive portfolio of games, from indies to huge, epic adventures. It's quirky features mean it's a veritable playground for developers, but classic titles are finding new life on the handheld too. A look at the upcoming Switch games shows that there's still lots to come, but here are the absolute best games you should be playing on your Nintendo Switch right now.

If you're looking to pick up the best Nintendo Switch bundle for you, and want to know which games you should get first, we've listed the best titles available on the switch in ascending order from 25 to the hallowed number one best Nintendo Switch game ever.

25. Thumper

Genre: Rhythm action

Price: $19.99 / £15.99

What is it? Self described as a 'rhythm violence' game, Thumper sees you hurtling down a track as a giant bug perfectly hammering buttons to the beat.

Why should you buy it? Thumper might initially remind you of something a little gentler like Audiosurf as you glide down slick, stylised pathways with electronica in your ears but don't be deceived, this aural extravaganza requires a calm head and pitch perfect twitch reflexes. Initially your giant bug just requires a tap of A as you go over a light panel or perhaps holding a button as you crash around corners but before long you're tapping, flying, crashing down onto the track and causing tidal waves to destroy enormous floating heads... and that's only the beginning. Utterly unforgiving with a soundtrack that you can't pump into you head loud enough, Thumper is a treat for the senses and potentially RSI inducing for your thumbs.

24. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Genre: Platformer

Price: $59.99 / £49.99

What is it? The best Wii U game ever is now on Switch.

Why should you buy it? If you missed out on Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze the first time around thanks to its Wii U exclusivity - which is entirely plausible - you need to catch up on DK's latest adventures. This is a gem of a 2D platformer that's been remastered for Switch, running at 720p HD in handheld mode and at full 1080p HD on the big screen. Donkey Kong has never looked so good. You'll be side-scrolling through a variety of stunning levels, and thanks to a wide range of enemies and challenges, it never feels dull. And if you want our advice, it is best played with the soundtrack on full blast.

23. Bayonetta 2

Genre: Action

Price: $49.99 / £39.99

What is it? An exhilarating hack ’n’ slash adventure.

Why should you buy it? Originally released as a Wii U exclusive, Bayonetta 2 has now been re-released on Switch, and it means that you now have no excuses not to play it. Although, when the heroine is a witch with magical hair and (literally) killer stilettos, you won’t really need an excuse not to. This Switch release allows you to experience some of the most action-packed, brutal moments from the last decade of gaming wherever you want. Although it’s a shame the resolution is locked to 720p, even on your TV, it doesn’t detract from the fact it’s a better game than it was on Wii U, even if you look at the major frame rate improvements alone. The game looks stunning regardless, and if you’re an action game fan in the slightest you owe it to yourself to play Bayonetta 2. In fact, when you buy Bayonetta 2 you actually go one better, because you get the original game thrown in for free too. Bargain.

22. Owlboy

Genre: Adventure / Platformer

Price: $24.99 / £18.99

What is it? A gorgeous old-school platformer that’s a real hoot to play.

Why should you buy it? Owlboy is a platformer with a difference. It’ll still have you exploring Metroidvania-style dungeons, but your mute half-owl/half-boy protagonist Otus doesn’t really have any abilities or upgradeable skills beyond a dash and a spin, oh and the ability to fly. That latter one is key though, as it enables him to carry around various allies, giving him the powers that he’ll need to solve puzzles, defeat the various beasties invading the land and eventually save the world. New skills are dripped through, but used in a way that a Zelda or Mario title would - at specific times and in certain locations. Nothing feels overused or overdone. Owlboy just wants to make sure you want to keep playing, and with gameplay as compelling as this and a masterful use of pixelart graphics, there’s plenty to make you keep coming back for more.

21. Golf Story

Genre: Golf RPG (yes really)

Price: $14.99/£13.49

What is it? It's a brilliant pixel art RPG crossed with a golf sim, with added tongue-in-cheek comedy.

Why should you buy it? Nintendo and Camelot's Game Boy Color take on golfing was a revelation, even for people who hate golf. Mario Golf GBC combined RPG-lite character upgrades and progression with a simple and intuitive arcadey version of golf - and it happened exactly once. Sidebar Games has clearly taken this to heart, and has made its own full-on golfing adventure, complete with eight unique environments, side-quests, and even a story. I don't even like golf and I'm addicted to this.

