Best standing desk 2022 - improve your posture while working this year

The best standing desks are a great starting point for improving your posture and taking tension off your spine. Let's face it, many of us spend an awful lot of time sitting down in front of screens for the majority of the day, so if you've wanted to buck the trend and think on your feet instead, these options are well worth considering.

In recent years, we've seen that some of the best standing desks are becoming more varied in style, form, and function. While cheaper options are very much your standard static affair, nowadays all ground is covered from motorized models and hybrid options to accommodate all manner of working positions.

Best standing desks 2022

1. Vari Electric Standing Desk The best standing desk at a premium Specifications Height: 25-inches Width: 60-inches Depth: 30-inches Supported weight: up to 200 lbs (90.7 kg) Type: Motorized adjustable TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Solid construction + Quick assembly + Motorized height adjustments Reasons to avoid - It's expensive

The Vari Electric Standing Desk is not only one of the most popular models on the market but also genuinely one of the best standing desks that you can buy. That prestige does, however, mean that you're going to have to pay a pretty penny to get your hands on one, but if you're after the best user experience possible, the premium is probably worth it.

It all comes down to the build quality and ease of use with the Vari Electric Standing Desk, as this unit is able to be programmed to electronically move between the ranges of 25 1/2 inches all the way up to 50 1/2. There are pre-sets available for certain heights, or you can manually adjust with the buttons on the built-in controller. Should you be after flexibility and adjustability in your workspace, this is hard to beat.

Of course, the Vari Electric Standing Desk is a computer desk at its heart, and that's why you won't be shocked to see adept cable management and quick assembly touted as selling points either. The company claims that it can go together and be set up in five minutes, so it's ideal for anyone after a standing desk for their setup with minimal fuss.

2. ApexDesk Elite Series The best standing desk for working from home Specifications Height: 48.4-inches Width: 60-inches Depth: 43.7-inches Supported weight: up to 220 lbs (100kg) Type: Motorized adjustable TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Large worktop surface area + Efficient cable management + Smooth motor functions Reasons to avoid - Assembly is a little longwinded

The ApexDesk Elite Series is one of the best standing desks from a space perspective, with a large worktop that can easily accommodate several monitors, peripherals, and anything else you may want to include in your setup. The dual motors are fairly fast as things go, able to shift between 29 and 48 inches in height at a rate of 1.3-inches per second.

There's certainly a more conventional design to the ApexDesk Elite Series than what you may find with some other standing desks on the market, especially if purchased in a darker, matte colorway or style. The worktop is made of a 1-inch thick scratch-resistant laminate, so you're not going to have to worry about scoring the wood over time if you're someone that likes to work quickly.

You're looking at around 45 minutes to assemble this standing desk, which while longer than some other units, is an average time as far as construction goes. Really, the ApexDesk Elite Series is designed to appeal to anyone wanting an ergonomic, familiar feel to their workspace combined with the double-duty of sitting and standing here.

3. Flexispot EC1 The best standing desk for those on a budget Specifications Height: 28-inches Width: 48-inches Depth: 30-inches Supported weight: up to 154 lbs (69.8 kg) Type: Motorized adjustable TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Aggressively priced + Steel tubed construction + Small footprint Reasons to avoid - Lower weight capacity

If you've been after one of the best standing desks for a budget price then the Flexispot EC1 could be what you've been waiting for. This unit offers all the same features as some of the higher-end options on the market while keeping the pricing competitive with its $250 MSRP. The only real concession here is in how much weight you can stack on top of it.

While the Flexispot EC1 may lack some of the flashier electronics, it does in fact transition between sitting and standing heights just the same as any other good motorized standing desk. This is achieved through the 2-button controller (lower and raise), so while you're missing out on more sophisticated programming options, you're still able to make the transition smoothly at a rate of 1-inch per second.

4. VariDesk Pro Plus The best standing desk converter Specifications Height: 17.5-inches Width: 24-inches Depth: 24-inches Supported weight: up to 35lbs (15.8 kg) Type: Manual converter TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + 11 different height settings + Spring loaded boost mechanism + Weighted base for stable use Reasons to avoid - Doesn't support a multi-monitor setup

Should you be wanting to get the benefits of a dedicated standing desk without having to replace your current setup then the VariDesk Pro Plus is one of the more ingenious options out there right now. While not strictly a full desk in its own right, this unit simply bolts down onto an existing surface to provide you with standing desk functionality, with 11 different supported heights, without having to make any additional changes. As a result, this is one of the best standing desk converters money can buy right now.

The VariDesk Pro Plus is one of the best standing desk options for anyone wanting a rugged and more cost-effective solution to a more premium model. This is because you've got an additional rise of up to 17.5-inches on top of whatever surface it's going to sit on top of. The spring-loaded mechanism makes it straightforward to adjust manually. While you're missing out on the motorized magic here, you're getting slightly more control with where the VariDesk Pro Plus sits and at what angle to work at.

5. Eureka Ergonomic Adjustable Standing Desk The best standing desk for gaming Specifications Height: 48.4-inches Width: 60-inches Depth: 43.7-inches Supported weight: up to 220-lbs (100 kg) Type: Motorized adjustable TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Kogan.com View at JB HI-FI Reasons to buy + Carbon fiber worktop + L-shape design + Spacious for PC gaming Reasons to avoid - You need a lot of space for it

The Eureka Ergonomic L-shaped standing desk finds itself in an interesting position as far as PC and console gamers are concerned, being somewhat of a hybrid model. While every consideration has been made that you would expect to find in the best standing desks, the Eureka Ergonomic stands out from the pack with its striking aesthetics and design queues from the esports scene.

There's a fair amount of movement to be found in this particular standing desk, too, with heights ranging from 29.9 to 48.4-inches with 4-memory presets available for both sitting and standing which can be configured. The standout here, however, is the huge L-shaped gripped surface area which means it's just as adept for multi-monitor setups as well as a gaming laptop or sizable peripherals.

6. Arozzi Arena Gaming Desk The best standing desk for Esports Specifications Height: up to 31.8-inches Width: 62-inches Depth: 32.2-inches Type: Manual adjusting TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Grippy mouse mat all-over surface + Metal construction + Wide surface area for PC gaming Reasons to avoid - Availability is limited - Pretty pricey

The Arozzi Arena gaming desk's biggest strength is in its all-metal construction and all-over mouse mat surface, making it ideal for more intense esports and general gaming sessions. As with some of the best standing desks, the heights are adjustable for both standing and sitting depending on the situation. What's more, there's an ample cable management option to stop peripheral wires trailing across your floor.

You will have to manually adjust the height in the legs of the Arozzi Arena, however, as there's no motorized lifting system, but if you're okay with raising and lowering the unit yourself, then that shouldn't be too much of a barrier. This standing desk is also adorned in a black and red color scheme befitting of the competitive scene, so wouldn't be out of place in a more hardcore gaming setup, either.

7. SHW Memory Preset Electric Standing Desk The best low profile standing desk Specifications Height: up to 46-inches Width: 47.25-inches Depth: 24-inches Supported weight: up to 110 lbs (49.8 kg) Type: Motorized adjustable TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Available in many colors and styles + Aggressively priced + 4 preset height adjustment options Reasons to avoid - On the smaller side

The SHW Memory Preset Electric is one of the best standing desks you can get right now, especially when factoring in its competitive MSRP of $250. You're getting all the premium features that you would expect here, with the standout of which being the 4-way adjustable memory profiles baked into the controller. This means that the desk can be programmed to specific heights for the exact settings you need for both sitting and standing at different levels.

It's one of the sturdier standing desks on the market right now, too, being forged of industrial steel with telescopic leg design (that fold down into each other for added stability. This design decision means you won't have to worry about the motors jamming or stiffening up.

Best Standing Desks - Frequently Asked Questions

Still on the fence about whether or not a standing desk is right for you? We've taken it upon ourselves to answer some burning questions to help you make a decision that's right for you.

Are standing desks really worth it? A standing desk is far better for your posture than even the most ergonomically designed chair because it keeps your back straight and gets you engaging your muscles to prevent unnecessary cramping. If you've wanted to counter a sedentary lifestyle when working or gaming, then standing desks help keep you that little bit more active.

How much does a good standing desk cost? While the best standing desks have price tags that vary wildly, it's entirely possible to find a good, high-quality standing desk for around the $200 mark. Of course, your desired feature set (such as motorized movement) is going to be dependent on your budget. Should you be wanting to go for a more premium offering, rates can go as high as $700; it all comes down to what you want to get out of it.

How long should you stand at a standing desk? It's been theorized that the average person can benefit from at least an hour of standing for every two hours spent sitting. Due to the adjustable nature of many of the best standing desks, this ratio can be easily achieved through a standard workday if you alternate between sitting and standing regularly.

Once you've got your new desk set up and ready to go, you can benefit from the best gaming monitors, best gaming keyboards, and best gaming mouse to take full advantage of its capabilities.