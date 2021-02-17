Best projector for PS5 and Xbox Series X: team your new console with a premium mega screen

The best projectors for PS5 and Xbox Series X is a brand new category of large-picture projection now - one that overlaps with the best projector territory but also one that stands in its own right. With the introduction of a new generation of consoles, suddenly, millions of people have a big upgrade in their media quality. New consoles have cemented the popularity of DVDs, then the switch to Blu Ray, and now are bringing 4K UHD Blu Ray players into more homes than ever before - this means there's space for the best projectors for PS5 and Xbox Series X in an increasingly-crowded display market. And all that development is without even thinking about the games themselves: every generation brings a new level of graphical fidelity, smoother frame rates, and increasingly-detailed environments.

The new console finally arriving is always an exciting moment, but sometimes it makes you realise the limitations of your current set up. Maybe the TV you thought was a contender for best gaming TV doesn’t cut it anymore and you want to play in a massive 100-inch picture. Perhaps what you thought was the best projector for you and has done a job for an older console but is now showing its limitations. Or this could be the moment you decide to take the plunge from HD into 4K. Wherever you fit in this, one of the best projectors for PS5 and Xbox Series X will suit you.

We’ve skipped the very cheapest end of the market to concentrate on HD at a minimum – there are some products offering lower resolutions, like some of the best outdoor projectors, but you won’t get the most from a new console on them. But even if you’re feeling the pinch after picking up the new system, you can get a great picture for it without having to spend double that amount again. That said, if money is no object then you’re going to really love some of what's available to you like the best 4K projectors, which have set new standards. Having said that, this list is set to grow as we test more and more projectors for Xbox Series X and PS5 so expect more HD entries, budget entries, and underrated, curveball entries alongside those 4K beasts in the months to come, too.

So put down the controller (or stop frantically refreshing to try and buy a PS5 or buy Xbox Series X) and take a look at some early contenders for best projector for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

(Image credit: Samsung)

1. Samsung Premiere LSP7T The best projector for PS5 and XSX; a gamechanger from Samsung Resolution: 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 | Brightness: 2,200 ANSI lumen | Contrast: 1,000:1 | Light Source Wattage: N/A - laser | Clear Image Size (diagonal): 120-inches | Throw ratio: 0.25 | Features: Ultra short throw, single laser picture, Bixby operating system and app library, HDR10+ View at Amazon Exquisite picture quality at 4K Incredibly short throw Inbuilt apps Samsung pedigree Slightly slow operating system The price

The is the best projector for PS5 and Xbox Series X, no doubt. While Cyberpunk 2077 taught us not to always believe the hype, sometimes, a truly exceptional product can not only live up to but actually exceed the pre-release expectations. Last year, Samsung surprisingly announced its first projectors in a decade, instantly becoming the most anticipated projectors for years, and they have been receiving rave reviews ever since. The LSP7T is the cheaper of the two, though is still a premium product.

The LSP7T is a fantastic unit the Premiere series is going to be the gold standard of projectors for some time to come. They run the same operating system as Samsung Smart TVs – so you don’t have to fire up the console every time you want to watch Netflix. The input lag has been measured at a decent (if not exceptional) 53ms. Any of the huge open-world games of the latest consoles will look astonishing with this laser-sharp image.

For reference, the chief difference between the LSP7T and the LSP9T is in the light source. The bigger brother - the LSP9T - has an HDR image that comes from a triple laser system (one laser for each primary colour) while LSP7T has just one laser for the whole image and produces a slightly smaller picture. A 120-inch picture of this quality is incredible, especially when it can be generated at an astonishingly close distance of a foot and a half to the projection surface. There’s also a slight downgrade on the internal speaker to the more expensive model, but it’s still loud and beautifully clear, and if you’re spending this kind of money you’ve almost certainly already got an excellent gaming sound system.

(Image credit: BenQ)

2. BenQ HT2050A A terrific and affordably priced option for PS5 and XSX Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 | Brightness: 2,200 lumen | Contrast: 15,000:1 | Light Source Wattage: 240W | Clear Image Size (diagonal): 60"~180" | Throw ratio: 1.15 to 1.5:1 | Features: 3D Compatibility, short throw, vertical lens shift View at Amazon Short input lag Vertical lens shift Great bang for your buck Slightly limited range of vertical lens shift 'Only' HD

The mid-range projector market is crowded. It can be hard to work out what’s a standout unit, but the BenQ HT2050A has proven itself to be a favourite among gamers over the past few years and for that reason its definitely one of the best projectors for PS5 and Xbox Series X right now. It may not quite be cutting edge anymore, but it’s stood the test of time and you can now often find great deals on a tried and tested great projector.

The key stat is the input lag: an astonishingly low 16ms in the dedicated Game Mode. This alone will make serious gamers sit up and take notice. It’s rated well for brightness and is regularly found to outshine others in the price bracket. Anything priced here will struggle with direct midday sunlight from large patio doors or projecting outside in the day, but it deals well with ambient light.

The vertical lens shift is a lovely luxury, rare for a mid-range projector, which can make placement easier – as does the vertical and horizontal keystone correction. However, the minimum angle of the vertical lens shift means you’ll need to check it will be suited to your location if you have a very specific spot in mind. The great depth of colour in the image will make the bright lights of New York in Spider-Man: Miles Morales really pop. You’re getting HD than 4K, but if you need a great projector for around the same price you’ve just dropped on your new console, this is the way to go.

(Image credit: BenQ)

3. BenQ TK800M A great gaming 4K projector at a decent price point Resolution: 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 | Brightness: 3,000 ANSI lumen | Contrast: 10,000:1 | Light Source Wattage: 240W | Clear Image Size (diagonal): 60"~200" / 300" | Throw ratio: 1.50 - 1.65 | Features: optional wireless connectors, 3D capabilities View at Amazon 4K picture resolution and quality Terrific low input lag Great for gaming and sports No lens shift Quiet, mono audio (but good sound quality)

If you’re looking to upgrade to a projector for PS5 and Xbox Series X to closely match your new console’s 4K capabilities, the BenQ TK800M is a great place to start. It gives a sharp picture which holds up in almost all indoor light settings, although the darker the room the better. The projector boasts an excellent depth of colour which will bring the lush landscapes of Saxon Britain to life as you romp through Assassins Creed Valhalla (or the visceral blood reds as you end lives there).

BenQ makes a big noise about the football mode on the TK800M. This boils down to settings which emphasise the greens of the grass for football (of the kinds played on both sides of the Atlantic) to help you pick out more detail on the pitch, and this will translate to great picture if you’re playing FIFA or Madden. It won’t have any problem keeping up with the quickest games of either, with a smooth image free of motion blur and a shot input lag of 48ms.

There’s no lens shift, meaning that you may have to think more carefully about where you place it in the room than others, but this almost certainly helps to keep the price reasonable. It also fares slightly better with bright images; darker, moodier games will be slightly less clear and lack colour depth, but that’s generally to be expected in lamp and single-chip tech. But if you’re taking to the virtual field or watching a real game, this brings the stadium experience home.

(Image credit: Optoma)

4. Optoma CinemaX P2 Ultra-short throw excellence at a sane price Resolution: 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 | Brightness: 3,000 ANSI lumen | Contrast: 2,000,000:1 | Light Source Wattage: N/A - laser | Clear Image Size (diagonal): 85" ~ 120" | Throw ratio: 0.25:1 | Features: ultra-short throw, rechargeable remote, Alexa/Google Assistant support, 3D compatability View at Samsung Ultra-short throw and laser sharp image Top-tier 4K resolution Puremotion mode for action reduces blur and artifacts Less bright than some similar models Poor range of available apps

The Optoma CinemaX P2 is a great unit from one of the big names in projectors. The ultra-short-throw projection gives a great picture incredibly close to a wall offering a top projector for PS5 and Xbox Series X, even in tighter spaces.

It’s great for games, with a good depth of blacks if you’re checking every day for news and rumours about Gotham Knights. It’s bright and deals well with ambient light, but oddly is slightly less bright than Optoma’s previous model (CinemaX P1). The input lag is a decent 50ms on the Enhanced Game Mode - solid and more than adequate but those who demand top of the range speeds as offered by the best gaming monitors might be put off. In a world where projectors all seem to have two HDMI inputs, the option of a third here may well appeal to those who will switch between different consoles and TV sources regularly, too.

It offers some built-in and downloadable apps but it’s a limited range from a clunky interface (the Netflix app is only available for low resolution streaming, not even HD, defeating the point of a pricy 4K unit). This won’t matter if you’re running straight from the projector, but it is somewhat irksome. It does support Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to make your life slightly easier though.

(Image credit: Optoma)

5. Optoma EH200ST/GT1080e Affordable short throw HD projection Resolution: Full HD 1920x1080 | Brightness: 3,000 lumen | Contrast: 25,000:1 | Light Source Wattage: 190W | Clear Image Size (diagonal): 45.3" ~ 300” | Throw ratio: 0.49:1 | Features: Short throw, Game mode View at Amazon Great short throw Game mode Short input lag Low price Lack of zoom control Limited connectivity options

If you’ve not got much space, a short-throw projector will help to turn your box room or cosy living room into an intense, focussed gaming den with this contender for best PS5 and Xbox Series X projector. But if you can’t stretch to thousands for the top of the range ultra-short-throw laser units, the Optoma GT1080 short throw gives a massive 100-inch HD picture at a distance of only four feet.

Optoma always builds projectors with gamers in mind, and the GT1080 has a Game Mode preset with an input lag of just 16ms to prove it. There’s great colour depth whether in bright images or dark – with great black and dark colours especially in a projector at this price.

The price shows more in the build than the image – it's a plastic look and feel which won’t appeal to all, but while it’s lightweight it certainly doesn’t feel flimsy. There are the standard two HDMI slots for connecting consoles, but if you want to run video from another source you might struggle with a lack of connectivity options - no powered full USB slot is particularly odd. A more notable drawback is that it has no zoom controls and you can only affect the image size by changing the placement in the room. But if you can put this projector in a suitable location, you’ll have a great HD picture and rapid response for even the quickest games.

(We're being a little cheaty by squishing these two together but they are incredibly similar but still sold as separate projectors in the US and the UK - but the UK one is a little cheaper.)