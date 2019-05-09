Best Minecraft Seeds Guide: Where to spawn for the best adventures

In our best Minecraft seeds guide we're going to run through some of the best seeds available to players across a variety of platforms. A lot of the beauty of Minecraft is tied up in its procedural absurdity, but sometimes you want to start strong, or give yourself a challenge to make things fun if you're bored of the same old woodlands. That's where seeds come into play. Minecraft seeds are a means for players to determine the layout of the world they're spawning into before they get there.

Hopefully in this list you'll find something interesting, challenging or that fits your playstyle or .

Meteor mystery (Java 1.14+)

Seed: -2084759484

Source: Minecraft Seed HQ

This first seed will spawn you next to a humble town full of resources and villagers to trade with, as well as a water source and a woodla... Oh wait, what's that? A giant meteor has left a mysterious crater just outside your small town? You better go investigate. This world provides a brilliant base for some bedrock adventures.

Shipwreck survival (Java 1.14+)

Seed: -241750337

Source: Minecraft Seed HQ

Fancy yourself a brazen castaway? Ship yourself off to the middle of the nowhere with this dangerous seed, where you only have the resources in the wreck to keep you alive. This tiny islet is for brave explorers looking for a new challenge, or creative types who want to build their very own super villain fortress in the middle of the sea (if you can stay alive, that is.)

A song of ice and spire (Bedrock/Pocket Edition)

Seed: 2223210

Source: Minecraft Seed HQ

Think of yourself as a bit of a lone wolf? A Bear Grylls-type who can survive any climate? Or just an ice queen scorned by her siblings? This is the perfect seed for you. You might even see some bunnies on the way to the ice biome. They're lovely and friendly, but the polar bears sure aren't, so just be careful!

Bamboo safari (Bedrock, Pocket Edition)

Seed: 57558375

Source: Minecraft Seed HQ

If you love seeking out the wildlife in Minecraft, consider this safari seed that spawns you right next to a lush bamboo forest. Head out into the wild in search of pandas, parrots and more, just be sure not to fall in any of the deep caverns which are shaded by the high trees.

Biome bundle (Java 1.14+)

Seed: -676194426

Source: Minecraft Seed HQ

Get three biomes for the price of one with this handy seed. This spawns you right in the middle of the action between the eroded badlands, the coral reef and a giant swamp. Perfect if you're looking for particular blocks, but also a far cry from your usual survival spawn. Indulge yourself in the beauty of the more unusual biomes in Minecraft and frame your adventure in a new environment.

Emerald temple (Bedrock, Pocket Edition)

Seed: -139003

Source: Minecraft Seed HQ

This straightforward seed doesn't beat around the bush. In fact, it drops you in the middle of a desert, very near to a temple that is bursting with loot. Horse armor, golden apples, diamonds and bones... you know, everything you could ever dream of! Perfect if you need a quick head start to stimulate your architectural desires.

Ravine lodgings (Java 1.13+)

Seed: 1413498379

Source: Minecraft Seed HQ

Perhaps this adventurous real estate opportunity is worth a try if you're looking for a challenging place to live. This seed spawns you near a well-stocked village. Yet, the most exciting part of all this is what is hidden in the ravine right next to the blacksmith. In the depths you'll see a little library in the chasm with a humble librarian going about his daily dues. Go say hello and then perhaps, one eternal goodbye with your sword if you'd like to live alone in the nightmarish void. To be honest, he'd probably be good company, so you may as well keep him around. Plenty of room for expansion and no admin fees! What more could you ask for?

Maniac mansion (Java 1.14+)

Seed: 960570313

Source: Minecraft Seed HQ

For the fancy-folk and well to do craftsmen of the 3D landscape, this is an esteemed household to host dinner parties and enjoy the scenery. Use it as the perfect post to lord over your subjects in the nearby town, safe from the riff-raff up in your ivory tower, shrouded from view by the forestry. A safe haven for players who don't want to worry about survival.

Small town fever (Bedrock, Pocket Edition)

Seed: 237634118

Source: Minecraft Seed HQ

This peculiar seed drops you onto a village plot in the middle of the ocean held up by sand. An enclosed cult that knows nothing of the outside world beyond its pure shores. Will you expand and turn the humble hamlet into an empire? Or venture downwards, mining for resources and subsisting as a lost colony? Your call!

Marooned mesa (Java 1.13+)

Seed: 291430071

Source: Minecraft Seed HQ

This clever little seed places you amidst a crop of small badlands islands. It's the kind of place where you can let your imagination run wild. Perhaps you could connect them all into a mega-complex, or set up operations on each. There's enough resources here to get started quickly, with lots of room to explore whilst still feeling isolated and unique. Well worth a look if you're tired of Minecraft's regular colour palette.

