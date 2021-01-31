Battleborn players get an extra week before the servers are turned off forever

Battleborn fans will get an extra week with the co-op shooter before it shuts down forever.

Gearbox and publisher 2K announced back in 2019 that Battleborn's servers would be shutting down permanently as of January 25, 2021, and removed the game from storefronts shortly thereafter.

However, a recent revision to the timetable says that servers will now remain live until January 31, a full week later than previously reported (thanks, Comic Book ).

"After February 24, 2020, you will no longer be able to purchase premium virtual currency (“Platinum”) for use in the game," the update says. "The game’s servers will remain active and the game will continue to be playable until January 31, 2021.

"Once servers are deactivated, Battleborn will no longer be playable."

You can still spend your in-game currency right up until the January 31 cut-off, but you won't be able to purchase it directly anymore. And given it's an always-online game, even in single-player, the game will not be playable in any form after the deadline expires.

ICYMI, former Battleborn writer Aaron Linde reflected on the development of Gearbox's shooter just a few weeks back. As we reported at the time, Linde says that he might very well release a supercut of all his favorite lines for each character in Battleborn over the coming few weeks, and painted a stark picture of the realities of maintaining an always-online game, and how it can be completely lost to the history books without a stable player base to support it.