Fortnite is invading the DCU, and Batman steps up to take down the Foundation

More details about DC Comics' Batman/Fortnite: Foundation one-shot have been announced. In addition to confirming Newsarama's previous report on the true title and star of the book, DC has confirmed just how the Fortnite character the Foundation entered the DCU.

As we speculated previously, the Foundation has been in the DC for months now - Fortnite fans will remember he last appeared in the Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 8 trailer awakening after being unconscious from a serious blow that flung him into the body of an unknown body of water. We speculated this body of water could be Gotham Harbor - which is part of a bay that separates DC's Gotham City from Metropolis.

In October 26's Batman/Fortnite: Foundation #1, the Foundation will emerge from Gotham Harbor and immediately land on the radar of the city's protector, Batman.

Here's an unlettered preview of Batman/Fortnite: Foundation #1:

Batman has a bit in common with Foundation; in the recent Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point series, he was transported over to Fortnite Island and only managed to make it back to the DCU with the help of Catwoman, Deathstroke, and some Fortnite characters.

The writers of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, Epic Games executive Donald Mustard and comics writer Christos Gage, are returning to write Batman/Fortnite: Foundation #1 - and they'll be joined by the biggest Batman writer in recent history, Scott Snyder (and for good reason; more on that in a bit).

Batman/Fortnite: Foundation #1 will be drawn by artist Joshua Hixson, colorist Roman Stevens, and letterer AndWorld Design.

The primary Batman/Fortnite: Foundation #1 cover is drawn by Snyder's Batman collaborator Greg Capullo (along with inker Jonathan Glapion and colorist Matt Hollingsworth). There are also variant covers by Alex Garner and Mustard. Check them out here:

As part of the promotion of Batman/Fortnite: Foundation #1, Epic Games will be including codes in the print edition of this comic that will be redeemable for two Fortnite game items: a player outfit of the alt-reality Batman Who Laughs (which Snyder co-created), along with a Batman Who Laughs themed Fortnite game loading screen.

For Fortnite fans that can't get their hands on this $4.99 print comic, Epic Games will be offering the Batman Who Laughs outfit in the in-game Fortnite Item Shop beginning on October 26.

This collaboration between DC and Epic Games is going beyond just in-game items and comic books this fall. The two companies, along with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, have partnered with the clothing designer Extra Butter NY for a line of DC x Fortnite t-shirts and hoodies featuring the Batman Who Laughs. Here's a sample of that line:

The 48-page Batman/Fortnite: Foundation #1 goes on sale on October 26, and in a rare move the print comic will be available simultaneously in not only the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, but also nine other countries: Argentina, Brazil, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Poland, and Spain.

