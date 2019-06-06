Baldur's Gate 3 trailer has mind flayer body horror and it's coming to Stadia

Baldur's Gate 3 is coming to Google Stadia, and it's being created by the developers of Divinity: Original Sin 2. Larian Studios had been teasing little looks at the new RPG, but it finally made the announcement official as the first ever Stadia Connect game reveal, complete with a new CGI trailer that follows a poor, not-long-for-this-world warrior of the Flaming Fists.

The warrior is human, but he doesn't stay that way for long - his body starts warping, fingers, lengthening, tentacles lolling out of his mouth. He is transformed into a mind flayer (you may also know them as Illithid), a monstrous species of humanoids who are some of the most vile, feared villains in the world of Dungeons & Dragons. They can control your mind and eat your brain for a snack and gross stuff like that.

As the man-turned-mind flayer floats above the streets, we see even more mind flayers in the sky behind him. Looks like Baldur's Gate is a beachhead in an interdimensional Illithid invasion… which is pretty metal, but not the kind of thing you ought to let go unchecked. I get the distinct impression that a ragtag party of unlikely adventurers will be just what the Dungeon Master ordered to get this whole thing taken care of.

No Baldur's Gate 3 release date was announced in the Stadia Connect presentation, nor did we get any teasers on if or how it will tie into the events of the first two Baldur's Gate games. They both came out roughly two decades ago, so Larian Studios will probably make the game pretty welcoming even for folks who never played the BioWare originals.

