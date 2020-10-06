Astro's Playroom is one big homage to PlayStation History, says Sony Japan Studio

New Astro's Playroom PS5 details have been revealed by Sony Japan Studio ahead of the game's launch next month, including how long it'll take you to complete.



Speaking to Famitsu, creative director at Japan Studio's Asobi Team Nicolas Doucet revealed more details about the upcoming PS5 game, which will be pre-installed onto every version of the next-gen console as a free title designed to showcase the system's new features.

As translated on Resetera, Doucet revealed that Astro's Playroom is "roughly 4-5 hours to play through and complete the game in one sitting", and features "a lot of homages to the 25 years of PlayStation history."

"There are collectibles among them, and a lot of artefacts and puzzle pieces to collect, which is a lot of fun." continued Doucet. "Also, I can't go into detail, but there's a surprise for PlayStation fans if you complete them all. I can't wait to see how you all enjoy this PlayStation tribute."

Astro's Playroom is one of several PS5 launch games arriving alongside the console this November, but the only one that won't set you back in any hard-earned cash. The PS Plus Collection is also available for those who won't be able to afford something as pricey as Spider-Man: Miles Morales, so long as you're subscribed to Sony's online service.

