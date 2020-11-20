Assassin's Creed Valhalla Lady Eadwyn choice - Exile or let Geadric look after her?

There are plenty of choices in Ubisoft's latest open-world adventure, but the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Lady Eadwyn choice isn't one of the ones that's going to shape Eivor's journey. After working to chip away her reign on Oxenefordscire, you'll take her stronghold and eventually find yourself facing her in a fight with a rather long spear.

Once you've defeated her, you'll be given a choice about what to do with her:

Let her be exiled : You'll strip her of her titles, names, and land, removing the right for her to rule or live in England. She'll threaten to hunt you down and kill you as soon as she's able.

: You'll strip her of her titles, names, and land, removing the right for her to rule or live in England. She'll threaten to hunt you down and kill you as soon as she's able. Let Geadric look after her: You'll commend her for fighting with honor and pride, but pass her over to Geadric for punishment. He says he'll have her arrested but looked after.

However, it's worth noting that neither choice makes a difference in the game's overarching narrative. Either way, you'll never see hide nor hare of Lady Eadwyn in Assassin's Creed Valhalla again. So this decision is more about how you want Eivor to react in this situation.

