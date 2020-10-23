Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has cross-gen progression on PS5, Xbox Series X/S

When Assassin's Creed Valhalla launches next month, it'll support cross-gen progression for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Earlier this week, Ubisoft revealed Ubisoft Connect, their new platform bundling in UPlay and Ubisoft Club as one streamlined initiative. Through this new system, cloud saves will be used to support cross-gen progress for multiple Ubisoft games, one of which is Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

This bundles in extremely nicely with free next-gen upgrades for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, among other Ubisoft games. So if you purchase Assassin's Creed Valhalla on current-gen platforms next month in November, and later decide to purchase a next-gen console, you've immediately got a free copy of the game, and the ability to pick up straight where you left off.

Ubisoft Connect actually hasn't launched just yet. The new platform from Ubisoft will be launching on November 10 for both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and a few days later on November 15 on the PS5. That makes it launch day initiative for the Xbox consoles, but not for Sony's next-gen console, as it'll be arriving few days after the latter console launches on November 12.

There's now less than a month to go until Assassin's Creed Valhalla launches on November 10. Ubisoft moved the game's launch up by a week to coincide with the Xbox Series X/S, which Valhalla is a launch day title for. The game is also a day one port for the PS5, available a few days later when Sony's next-gen console launches on November 12.

