Ark 2 has "Souls-like melee combat"

Made famous by Soulsborne games, Ark 2 players will have to put their skills to the test in the sequel

Ark 2 will have Souls-like combat, meaning its enemies will likely be difficult to take out and require a few tries to actually defeat. So we hope lead actor Vin Diesel has good stamina. 

Following its appearance during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase 2022 over the weekend, it has been revealed that Ark 2 will have "Souls-like combat." If you didn’t know, 'Souls-like' refers to a type of game that often has a high level of difficulty and where it is expected for players to die in-game repeatedly. Made famous by FromSoftware’s back catalogue, the kind of games associated with this sort of gameplay include Elden Ring, Dark Souls, and Bloodborne. 

So Ark 2 players should definitely go into the sequel expecting to take a hit or two during their playthrough. According to developer Studio Wildcard, the survival game will have "heavy skill-based, Souls-like action" which has been described as "an innovative direction rarely experienced in a PVP-based survival game."

Studio Wildcard also shares that Lost Ark 2 will feature third-person gameplay with "advanced character traversal mechanics include mantling, free-climbing, parkour, sliding, and swinging".

In case you missed it, we did get a brand new trailer for Ark 2 last weekend which saw new lead protagonist Santiago, aka Vin Diesel, riding a T-Rex. We also saw a glimpse of Santiago’s daughter Meeka (who is voiced by Disney’s Moana star Auli'i Cravalho). Unfortunately, the trailer did also reveal that Ark 2 has been delayed until 2023, so we will have to wait a little bit longer to see Vin Diesel take down a dinosaur.

