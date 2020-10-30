Archangels rediscover Noah's Ark in Knights of the Golden Sun #8 preview

The battle of good vs. evil on a biblical scale returns December 8 with the release of Knights of the Golden Sun #8.

(Image credit: Mauricio Villarreal (Mad Cave Studios))

Writer Mark London and artist Mauricio Villarreal's fantasy-esque exploration of the Judeo-Christian figures of God, Lucifer, and the angels in a battle for control of the universe returns after a seven-month hiatus.

"The Archangels are back! With Metatron on the run and Lucifer nowhere to be found, the Archangels must scour the Earth for the pieces of God's Armor in order to prevent the Fallen from bringing destruction upon the world the likes of which have only been hinted at through the annals of history!" reads publisher Mad Cave Studios' description of the issue.

In this preview, the Archangels Michael, Raphael, and Gabrielle venture to the resting place of Noah's Ark in their mission to reassemble God's Armor. Check it out:

Here's a preview:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Mauricio Villarreal (Mad Cave Studios)) Knights of the Golden Sun #8 preview Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Mauricio Villarreal (Mad Cave Studios)) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Mauricio Villarreal (Mad Cave Studios)) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Mauricio Villarreal (Mad Cave Studios)) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Mauricio Villarreal (Mad Cave Studios)) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Mauricio Villarreal (Mad Cave Studios))

Set in the 400-year gap between the Judeo-Christian Old Testament and New Testament, Knights of the Golden Sun follows the Archangels (the 'Knight of the Golden Sun' in this analogy) as they deal with the mysterious disappearance of God and the fallen angel Lucier's attempts to take their father's throne.

Knights of the Golden Sun #8 goes on sale on December 8. A collection of the first seven issues, Knights of the Golden Sun: Providence, is on sale now.

Knights of the Golden Sun is available in print and digitally. Check out our list of the best digital comics readers for Android and iOS devices.