Apex Legends: Overdrive brings all the Legends together in a comic book adventure

Pick your Legend, tag your landing zone, and get ready to run for your local comic book retailer this June, as popular free-to-play battle royale video game Apex Legends is coming to comic books courtesy of Dark Horse Comics and the creative team of writer Jesse Stern, penciler Neil Edwards, inker Keith Champagne, colorist Antonio Fabela, and letterer Nate Piekos.

(Image credit: Dark Horse)

Apex Legends is an arena-style battle royale game, where teams of 2-3 players (depending on the game mode) compete for resources while battling it out to be the last ones standing on an ever-shrinking battlefield. Produced by Respawn Entertainment, Apex Legends takes its lore and some of its mechanics from the popular Titanfall games, specifically Titanfall 2. -(On a side note, some recent leaks indicate the next Legend to come to the game may incorporate actual Titan mechanics.)

Apex Legends has already incorporated comic books into its storytelling. Each new 'season' of the game (a period of ranked competition lasting around three months) brings in new playable characters and new storylines, which are told throughout the season via interactive comic book pages released on a weekly basis.

Now, Dark Horse will expand the story of Apex Legends, which focuses around a current count of 16 celebrity 'Legends' who compete in high-profile games that essentially play out in-universe the same way they do in the real world, with the Legends forming teams and competing in the arena. Dark Horse's four-issue comic book series Apex Legends: Overtime will bring all the Legends together in a story that revolves around the mysterious Syndicate, who are attempting to rig the Apex Games.

"Writer Jesse Stern is joined by artist Neil Edwards (Assassin's Creed, Dark Avengers), inker Keith Champagne (Stranger Things, The Strain), and letterer Nate Piekos (Stranger Things, The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys) for the new comic series from the award-winning battle royale video game Apex Legends in Apex Legends: Overtime beginning June 2, 2021," reads Dark Horse's official announcement.

"Apex Legends is a squad-based battle royale experience where players select from one of 16 Legends – each with their own unique abilities and playstyles – and the last team standing wins," it continues. "In the comic series, the Legends find themselves pulled together to rescue the city from Mad Scientists, brutal assassins, and the sudden and sinister grip of the Syndicate, a corrupt cabal attempting to 'fix' arena outcomes in their favor. Will the Legends hold up to their celebrity status and be the heroes Solace needs?"

As stated, Apex Legends: Overtime #1 (of 4) goes on sale on June 2.

