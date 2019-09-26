Anthem's Cataclysm event quietly returns after players complain of nothing else to do

BioWare have brought back Anthem's Cataclysm arenas, after the limited time event ended earlier this week.

The developers quietly ended Anthem's first limited time event, The Cataclysm, earlier this week, much to the chagrin of those still enjoying its breadth of content and replayable arenas.

The community's complaints about Cataclysm's removal, however, seems to have been quickly picked up by the studio, as this week's reset brought back the event's arenas , albeit without the previous leaderboards and Shard currency system.

BioWare's Global Lead Jesse Anderson confirmed that this semi-reactivation wasn't a mistake on BioWare's part, but it's unclear how long Cataclysm is staying around for, or if it's now a permanent feature of the game to balance against the vacuum of content that would drain the playerbase without it.

It’s a welcome piece of good news for fans of the struggling RPG. Not only has BioWare announced it would be ditching its seasonal roadmap for its online Destiny 2 inspired shooter, but EA also revealed the game would be coming to EA Access as part of its library for the Netflix-style subscription service, leaving those who purchased Anthem on Day 1 just over six months ago feeling a little shortchanged.

BioWare General Manager Casey Hudson recently stated that he wants to see Anthem "grow, evolve, and thrive for years to come." Perhaps listening to player feedback more closely, as in this instance, is the first step towards that growth.

If you're one of the people still playing, check out the last set of Anthem Patch Notes