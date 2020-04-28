Is your Animal Crossing: New Horizons home a tragedy? Bobby Berk from Queer Eye can help

Beautifully decorating your Animal Crossing: New Horizons home is no easy feat, but Queer Eye's Bobby Berk is here to help.

Hai Nook Miles+ members!! Do you need help making your #AnimalCrossing house a little more shamazing? Well, @bobbyberk is SOO EXCITED to share his interior design expertise with you!✨💖 Reply to this tweet with pics of your home + the hashtag #QExAC for some special hiptips! pic.twitter.com/djztAdwsmVApril 28, 2020

The interior designer responsible for renovating homes in the Neflix reality show Queer Eye has taken to Twitter to help your decor reach new horizons. All you need to do is reply to the above tweet with some pics of your home and add the #QExAC hashtag and Berk just might reply with some, um, advice.

In some cases, Berk is reading the hell out of people, like this person who has a trash-themed home office (same). Sometimes Berk is very supportive, and even likens one player's home to fellow cast member Antoni Poroskwi's real-life digs . Other times, however, he's using his interior design talent to artfully sort out the rather small spaces, instructing players to shift around furniture or add a rug to bring the place together. I'm far too nervous to send him my home, which is equal parts massage parlor bamboo chic and southern grandma tacky.

It's not easy to make your Animal Crossing: New Horizons home a place you'd actually like to live in, especially in the early days of the game when furniture is sparse and the only DIY recipes are for cardboard furniture and umbrellas made out of leaves. But through careful cultivation, tons of gathering and crafting, and maybe the occasional off-island visit, you too can have a New Horizons home you wouldn't mind being quarantined in. For now, I'll just head into my character's bathroom, which has a toilet and a bidet. Because I'm classy like that.