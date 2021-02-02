Animal Crossing: New Horizons player discovers you can dance your wasp problems away

There are only a few ways to avoid a wasp sting in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and it turns out one of those ways is by shaking a leg.

Reddit user: Calculus_cat shared their discovery in the r/AnimalCrossing subreddit to show other fans how to utilize a reaction to ward off the horde of wasps that chase players if you shake the wrong tree.

The reaction is called ‘Feelin' It’ and comes as part of the ‘Viva Festivale Reaction set’ which is available to buy at Nook’s Cranny for just over 19,000 bells (which is quite a high price in the game’s currency.) The other reactions that come with this set include: ‘Confetti’ which allows players to throw fistfuls of confetti in the air, as well as ‘Viva’ and ‘Let’s Go’ - two more dancing reactions.

These reactions were added to the game as part of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Festivale update and were originally designed to be used during the Festivale event which takes place on February 15.

Other players have noted that ‘Feeling It’ isn’t the only reaction that helps with wasps, with one Twitter user sharing a clip of them using the ‘Sit Down’ reaction from the ‘Hip Reactions set’ to buy them some time with the angry insects.

This is fine #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/hky3ZX8TvFJanuary 13, 2021

Although both these techniques give you time to think during the chase, the only way to ultimately get rid of the wasps is to run inside a building, or be swift enough to grab your net and catch the swarm with your tool. Don’t worry though, there will always be medicine at Nook’s Cranny if you’re not one of the lucky ones.